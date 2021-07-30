Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 28.9% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $91.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $244.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

