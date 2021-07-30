Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.36% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NJAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 74.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

NJAN stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $41.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42.

