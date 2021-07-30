Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 976 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 3,005.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,800 shares during the period. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $85,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $147,840.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock worth $7,431,241. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.