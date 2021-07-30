Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 7,771 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

