Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives $0.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

SNDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. ATB Capital raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Shares of SNDL remained flat at $$0.82 during midday trading on Friday. 57,011,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,264,500. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 6.22.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 591.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sundial Growers will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 10,909,198 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,403,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,289,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,729,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.