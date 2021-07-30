Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives $0.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.78.
SNDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. ATB Capital raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of SNDL remained flat at $$0.82 during midday trading on Friday. 57,011,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,264,500. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 6.22.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 10,909,198 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,403,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,289,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,729,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sundial Growers Company Profile
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.