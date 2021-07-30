Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report sales of $67.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.19 million to $77.90 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $50.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $230.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.97 million to $250.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $338.62 million, with estimates ranging from $303.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.10. 2,120,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,177. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

