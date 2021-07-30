Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.12% from the company’s previous close.

NOVA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,104 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,562,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,345 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

