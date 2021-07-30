Superior Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Superior Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.51 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Superior Gold stock opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.19 million and a P/E ratio of 22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.23.

In other Superior Gold news, insider Northern Star Resources Limited sold 6,300,000 shares of Superior Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$3,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,046,261 shares in the company, valued at C$7,589,144.43.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

