Susquehanna Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $98.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $10.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.49. 25,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,453. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.47. Power Integrations has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after buying an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.