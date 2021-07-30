Susquehanna Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $98.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $10.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.49. 25,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,453. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.47. Power Integrations has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 0.93.
In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after buying an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
