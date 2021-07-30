Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,431. Symrise has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Symrise alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.