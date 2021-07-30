T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $175.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been assigned a $175.00 price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

TMUS stock opened at $144.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.60. The company has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

