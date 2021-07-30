T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,216. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $212.41.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.