Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $171.62. 34,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

