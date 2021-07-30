Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will report $78.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.50 million and the lowest is $77.14 million. Talend posted sales of $67.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $327.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. The company had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million.

Shares of Talend stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.97. 71,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,618. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Talend has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.42.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Talend during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

