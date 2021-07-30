Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal Sells 1,666 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Leal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $105.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.98 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.90.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

