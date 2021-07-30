Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal Sells 1,666 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
James Leal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00.
NASDAQ TNDM opened at $105.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.98 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.90.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
