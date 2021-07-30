Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $33.84 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.85. 86,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,417. The firm has a market cap of $201.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $321.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

