Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $48.19 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the period. The J. M. Smucker accounts for approximately 4.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of The J. M. Smucker worth $48,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after acquiring an additional 368,520 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,871,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,285. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

