Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 498 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,216,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $458,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

Shares of COST traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $430.41. The stock had a trading volume of 116,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.39. The firm has a market cap of $190.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $425.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

