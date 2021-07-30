Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.56. 138,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,674. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,090 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

