Target N. V. Biotech Buys 80,000 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,148,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,829,000 after buying an additional 1,735,774 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after buying an additional 715,242 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.2% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,374,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after buying an additional 532,139 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 121.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,145,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 627,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 2,683.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 815,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

