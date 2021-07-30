Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.94. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 180.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 217.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

