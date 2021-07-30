Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.96. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. On average, analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

