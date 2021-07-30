Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 70.43%.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,466. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TARO shares. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.