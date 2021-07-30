TC Energy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6917 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

TC Energy has increased its dividend payment by 23.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 83.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.2%.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,557. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

