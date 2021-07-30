TD Securities Boosts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s previous close.
TSE:MRG.UN traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,004. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.04. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1-year low of C$13.55 and a 1-year high of C$18.09. The stock has a market cap of C$689.09 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82.
Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile
