TD Securities Boosts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:MRG.UN traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,004. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.04. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1-year low of C$13.55 and a 1-year high of C$18.09. The stock has a market cap of C$689.09 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

