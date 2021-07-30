TD Securities Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$115.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

TIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.11.

Toromont Industries stock traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$105.56. 89,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$70.50 and a 12 month high of C$110.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$106.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.87.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$806.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$748.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.4100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,247,106.27. Insiders sold a total of 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $177,499 over the last ninety days.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

