Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.13% of LHC Group worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $212.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.87. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

