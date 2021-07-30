Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Etsy were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $3,085,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,875,830 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.52.

ETSY stock opened at $198.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.48.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

