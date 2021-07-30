Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $6.85 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.11% of Choice Hotels International worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,895,000 after acquiring an additional 117,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,409,000 after buying an additional 103,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after buying an additional 47,945 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 609,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total transaction of $576,140.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,275.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,983 over the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $123.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 159.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

