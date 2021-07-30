TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $52,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $80,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

