Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TNK. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DNB Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $428.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.