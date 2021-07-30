Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Craig Hallum

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $202.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $266.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

TDOC stock opened at $156.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

