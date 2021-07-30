Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $156.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.57. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

