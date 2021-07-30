Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,814 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after purchasing an additional 403,181 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,006,000 after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE TDY opened at $448.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $426.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $298.78 and a 12 month high of $459.84.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.