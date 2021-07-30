Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Increased to $540.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $466.67.

NYSE TDY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $448.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,314. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $298.78 and a 52-week high of $459.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $426.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

