Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.250-$15.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $466.67.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $452.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $426.51. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $298.78 and a one year high of $459.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.