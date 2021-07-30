Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.62. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 6,735 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.71.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

