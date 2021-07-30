Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on TLGHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Telenet Group stock remained flat at $$18.95 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

