Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Short Interest Update

Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TTCNF stock remained flat at $$3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12. Telit Communications has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

Telit Communications Company Profile

Telit Communications Plc develops, markets and sells cellular, Global Navigation Satellite System. The firm’s products and services are sold directly and indirectly, through a network of distributors, solution providers, engineering/design firms, device manufacturers and system integrators. It operates through the following business segments: IoT Products and Cloud & Connectivity Services.

