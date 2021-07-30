Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives $40.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Telos alerts:

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 515,058 shares of company stock worth $16,243,120. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth $40,270,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth $17,971,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after buying an additional 440,099 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth $11,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 702.50.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.