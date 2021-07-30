TELUS International (Cda) Inc.’s (NYSE:TIXT) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 2nd

TELUS International (Cda)’s (NYSE:TIXT) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 2nd. TELUS International (Cda) had issued 37,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $925,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $31.70 on Friday. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 51.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $11,188,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $1,119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

