Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, an increase of 244.8% from the June 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 272,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,332,588 shares of company stock worth $7,420,866. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,455,000. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIM opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

