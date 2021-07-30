Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $528-531 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.52 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,999. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.18 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38. Tenable has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TENB. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.83.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $8,271,229 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

