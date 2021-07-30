Tennant (NYSE:TNC) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Tennant has increased its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE TNC traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tennant has a one year low of $57.99 and a one year high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

