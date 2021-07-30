Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.97 million.Teradyne also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.550 EPS.

TER stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.03. The stock had a trading volume of 38,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,115. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.73.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

