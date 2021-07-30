Terex (NYSE:TEX) Announces Earnings Results

Terex (NYSE:TEX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%.
Shares of TEX traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 734,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,821. Terex has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.
In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Terex Company Profile
Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.
