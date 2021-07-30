Terex (NYSE:TEX) Announces Earnings Results

Terex (NYSE:TEX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

Shares of TEX traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 734,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,821. Terex has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

