Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Territorial Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,375. The company has a market capitalization of $243.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

