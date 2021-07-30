Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

TSCDY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 287,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,914. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60. Tesco has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Tesco’s payout ratio is presently 188.46%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

