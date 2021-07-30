Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $768.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $812.00 to $768.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $540.52.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $677.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $638.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.35, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

