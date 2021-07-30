Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.49 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.740 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.00.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.